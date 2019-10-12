Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $8.26 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.