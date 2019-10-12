BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BFIN opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.37. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

