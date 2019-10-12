Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target (up previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,033.50 ($65.77).

IHG opened at GBX 4,762 ($62.22) on Thursday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,019.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,096.76. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

