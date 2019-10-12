Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $134,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,229 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $6,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

