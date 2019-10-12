BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

