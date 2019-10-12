BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

BMWYY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 37,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,150. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

