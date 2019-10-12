Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMW. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.08 ($87.31).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €64.78 ($75.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a one year high of €79.38 ($92.30). The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

