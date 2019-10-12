BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of BBSEY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.88. BB Seguridade has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

