Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.75

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.75 and traded as low as $85.90. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $86.25, with a volume of 53,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

