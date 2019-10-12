Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of BNFT opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

