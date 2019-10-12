Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$13.10 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

