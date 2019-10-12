BidaskClub Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 6.9% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Childrens Place by 122.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 37.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Childrens Place by 13.6% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

