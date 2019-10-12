BidaskClub Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTGX. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

