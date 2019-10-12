BidaskClub Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of AOBC opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $166,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

