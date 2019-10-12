BidaskClub Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $294,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $367,386 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 141,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.