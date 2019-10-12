BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the August 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BKYI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 167.36%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.