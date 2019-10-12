Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$5.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.84.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

