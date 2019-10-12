Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $843,517.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $843,517.00 and approximately $3,369.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00436031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002501 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

