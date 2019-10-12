BitCoin One One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $25,527.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01019083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 119,702,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,420,349 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

