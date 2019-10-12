BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Veoneer worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veoneer by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Veoneer by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

