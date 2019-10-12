BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

