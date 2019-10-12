BlackRock Inc. Has $36.30 Million Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.27% of PlayAGS worth $36,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.14. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, Director Adam Chibib purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Gallo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

