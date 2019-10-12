BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $40,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Samet purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Insiders have purchased 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $6.87 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.