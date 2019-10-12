BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.