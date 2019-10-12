BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 108.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $39,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

