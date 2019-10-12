Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $270,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 66.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 60.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.