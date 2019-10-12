BMO Capital Markets Trims Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Target Price to $39.00

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Akcea Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

