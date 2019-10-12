BOCOM International Initiates Coverage on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. BOCOM International’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Get Qudian alerts:

QD opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.67. Qudian has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, analysts predict that Qudian will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 609.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $63,828,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 1,111.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after buying an additional 5,481,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 5,896,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $44,155,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.