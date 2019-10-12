Boeing Co Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA opened at $374.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.33 and its 200-day moving average is $362.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

