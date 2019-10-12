Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.60. 320,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,077. The company has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.49. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.