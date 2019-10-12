Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEI. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 61.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

