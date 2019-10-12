Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Booking by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $37.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,999.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,979.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,866.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,079.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

