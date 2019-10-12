Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,079.70.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $14.27 on Friday, hitting $1,977.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,979.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,866.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

