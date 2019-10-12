Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

