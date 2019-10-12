BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 30th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

BOSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.31%.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

