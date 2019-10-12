Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as low as $17.05. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 17,399 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million and a PE ratio of 27.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 220.45%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

