Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Gate.io. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $659.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

