BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 575 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

BP stock traded down GBX 8.45 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 493.55 ($6.45). The company had a trading volume of 44,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 534.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). Insiders acquired a total of 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

