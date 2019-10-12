BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Up 5.5%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.58, approximately 301,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 319,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.18.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.71% and a return on equity of 12,033.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.