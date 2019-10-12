Brandon Pedersen Sells 4,024 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALK stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

