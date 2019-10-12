Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

