Brokerages Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE ENBL opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

