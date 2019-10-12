Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Mimecast stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.71, a PEG ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,711,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,986,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,167,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,322 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,578,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

