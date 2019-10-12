Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Textron by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 132,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,264 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 177,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

