Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post sales of $8.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $32.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.74.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,799. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

