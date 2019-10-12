Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $0.97 EPS

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 121,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,826. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $69,193.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $716,806 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,280,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 110.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 97.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

