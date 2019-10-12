Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.66 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.