Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.80 Million

Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $971.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.80 million and the lowest is $961.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $965.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. 713,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $8,022,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.