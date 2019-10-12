Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $461.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $408.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BOK Financial by 118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,759. BOK Financial has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.