Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $5.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $5.78 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $20.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $46.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 141,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

